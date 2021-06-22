Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Weather Service: Suburban Chicago tornado had 140 mph winds

By Associated Press
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A tornado that swept through Chicago’s western suburbs, damaging more than 100 homes and injuring several people, was packing 140 mph (225 kph) winds when it hit the heavily populated area, the National Weather Service said.

A weather service team that surveyed the aftermath of Sunday night’s tornado found that, based on Monday’s preliminary findings, the storm was an EF3 tornado on the Enhanced Fujita scale when it cut a path through parts of Naperville, Woodridge, Darien and Burr Ridge.

The weather service planned to continue surveying that area Tuesday to determine the precise path, width and length of the storm’s trail of destruction, said Jake Petr, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Romeoville office.

“So overall we’re still solidifying the findings for the whole event of this tornado,” he said Tuesday.

The weather service said Monday it had confirmed that an EF0 tornado with peak winds of 85 mph (137 kph) hit another portion of suburban Chicago on Sunday, causing damage that stretched about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) from Plainfield to Romeoville, mostly damaging trees.

Petr said the weather service planned to visit northwestern Indiana on Tuesday to determine if damage in the Hobart and South Haven areas was also caused by a tornado.

The weather service determined Monday that two EF1 tornadoes packing winds up to 100 mph (161 kph) struck northern Indiana’s St. Joseph and Steuben counties Sunday, damaging some barns and trees and destroying other exterior structures.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Benning searching for missing specialist
Fort Benning officials searching for missing soldier
CPD is investigating shooting at Arbor Pointe Apartment Homes.
CPD investigating multiple Sunday night shootings
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly Sunday night shooting.
Columbus police investigate deadly shooting on Winston Rd.
On June 18, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested 27-year-old Joshua Deandre Grier, of...
GBI arrests Harris Co. man on murder, elder abuse charges
24-year-old Demarcus Gardner was killed in a Sunday night shooting on Winston Road.
1 dead, 2 hurt in Sunday night shootings in Columbus

Latest News

FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
White House: 70% of Americans 30 or older have gotten COVID-19 vaccine
A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover
Talks with Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon
Columbus Police Department Chief Freddie Blackmon talks crime with Barbara Gauthier
A commercial jet landing on a runway at an Austin, Texas, airport hit and killed a man.
As passengers return to air travel, bad behavior skyrockets
In this Tuesday, July 23, 2019 file photo, China's Sun Yang celebrates after winning the men's...
Chinese swimmer Sun Yang banned again, misses Tokyo Olympics