Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2nd person charged in connection with Texas boy’s death

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Benjamin Rivera has been charged...
The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Benjamin Rivera has been charged by Houston police with tampering with evidence, a human corpse.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a second person has been charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy whose body was kept hidden in a storage unit before being discovered in an East Texas motel.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Benjamin Rivera has been charged by Houston police with tampering with evidence, a human corpse.

Rivera is the roommate of Theresa Raye Balboa, who was the girlfriend of Samuel Olson’s father.

She was charged earlier this month with the same count.

Court records did not list an attorney who could speak on Rivera’s behalf.

Police allege Samuel’s body was kept hidden in the bathtub of the apartment Rivera and Balboa shared before the two moved it to a storage unit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Demarcus Gardner was killed in a Sunday night shooting on Winston Road.
1 dead, 2 hurt in Sunday night shootings in Columbus
Columbus police searching for missing teen
Columbus police searching for missing autistic teen, last seen near Victory Dr.
Fort Benning searching for missing specialist
Fort Benning officials searching for missing soldier
Ozment died after a motorcycle crash.
Ft. Benning soldier dies after motorcycle accident
Brian Askew
Man convicted in human trafficking case in Lee County

Latest News

LIVE: Funeral for former Sen. John Warner
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
Biden to speak at funeral for former Sen. John Warner
Britney Spears is scheduled to comment remotely during a court hearing Wednesday.
Britney Spears set to make rare remarks to conservatorship judge
Elton John performs during his Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Rosemont, Ill. on...
Elton John adds final dates to farewell tour, including stadium shows
Russia has frequently chafed at NATO warships visits to the Black Sea, casting them as...
Russia says warning shots deter UK warship; London denies it