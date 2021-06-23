Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

AL Rep. Chris Blackshear recognized as Lawmaker of the Year

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Alabama state Representative Chris Blackshear of Phenix City was recognized on a statewide level this morning.

The Alabama Credit Union Association tabbed Backshear as the Lawmaker of the Year.

Blackshear serves on the House committee on financial services chairman and pushed a bill that will help credit unions and banks protect elderly and vulnerable Alabamians from financial predators.

“Unfortunately we have some folks who come into credit unions looking to exploit elderly or vulnerable adults. Chairman Blackshear ran a very important piece of legislation for credit unions and financial institutions alike that would allow us to take preventative measures to protect those accounts,” said Alisson Allen with the Alabama Credit Union Association.

“The bill we passed, SB 181, gives the protection for financial institutions to be able to have more flexibility to look out for their customers,” explained Rep. Chris Blackshear.

That law gives credit unions and banks the authority to delay or even refuse financial transactions if elderly abuse is suspected.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Demarcus Gardner was killed in a Sunday night shooting on Winston Road.
1 dead, 2 hurt in Sunday night shootings in Columbus
Fort Benning searching for missing specialist
Fort Benning officials locate missing soldier, found safe
Trash piling up in Columbus
Trash piling up in Columbus
Brian Askew
Man convicted in human trafficking case in Lee County
Columbus police searching for missing teen
Columbus police searching for missing autistic teen, last seen near Victory Dr.

Latest News

EAMC opens freestanding emergency room in Auburn
EAMC opens freestanding emergency room in Auburn
Opelika police releases surveillance photos to identify theft suspect
Opelika police releases surveillance photos to identify theft suspect
Brandon Hughes is standing trial for 7 felony counts.
Trial begins for former Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers offering reward for Phenix City Capital Murder case
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers offers $2500 reward in Phenix City capital murder investigation