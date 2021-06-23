AL Rep. Chris Blackshear recognized as Lawmaker of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Alabama state Representative Chris Blackshear of Phenix City was recognized on a statewide level this morning.

The Alabama Credit Union Association tabbed Backshear as the Lawmaker of the Year.

Blackshear serves on the House committee on financial services chairman and pushed a bill that will help credit unions and banks protect elderly and vulnerable Alabamians from financial predators.

“Unfortunately we have some folks who come into credit unions looking to exploit elderly or vulnerable adults. Chairman Blackshear ran a very important piece of legislation for credit unions and financial institutions alike that would allow us to take preventative measures to protect those accounts,” said Alisson Allen with the Alabama Credit Union Association.

“The bill we passed, SB 181, gives the protection for financial institutions to be able to have more flexibility to look out for their customers,” explained Rep. Chris Blackshear.

That law gives credit unions and banks the authority to delay or even refuse financial transactions if elderly abuse is suspected.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.