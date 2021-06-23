Auburn chef wins annual seafood cook-off

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A chef from Auburn took home the grand prize at the the sixth annual Alabama Seafood Cook Off.

Scott Simpson of the Depot, located in Auburn, will represent Alabama in the 17th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans in August.

He had to beat out three other chefs.. considered some of the top in the state.

Simpson wowed the judges with his pan-seared gulf yellow edge grouper-stuffed poblano chile on gulf shrimp, sweet corn and Conecuh bacon risotto with cilantro crema.

