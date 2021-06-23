Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Breaking the cycle of incarceration: Mayor’s Commission on Reentry hopes to help

By Cindy Centofanti
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In the last five years, roughly 380 inmates were released from the Muscogee County Jail annually, according to a county by county breakdown from the Georgia Department of Corrections.

But upon release, 2/3 of them found themselves locked up behind bars again.

“They are going back to the same environment they came from when they went into the jail. When they get out of the jail, they are not taking advantage of the local resources or may not know about what’s available to them,” said John Wade, Muscogee County Sherriff’s Office.

According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, many of the men and women committing acts of violence against others are “career criminals.” They’ve been in and out of jail and/or prison most of their lives. But by offering them equal-opportunities for things like housing and employment, it allows them a chance to succeed once released.

“Food, shelter etcetera. Really anything that the individual might need so that they won’t return back or in all reality be forced to commit another crime,” explained Michael Forte, Mayor’s Commission on Reentry member.

The group utilizes already existing local organizations like Safehouse Ministries, United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley and 211, as well as area churches, to act as a “safety-net” and offer essential opportunities to newly-released inmates, all free of charge.

”Probably 60 percent of our clients that stay at the shelters are re-entering citizens from incarceration,” said Cathy Robinson, director of case management at Safehouse Ministries.

“Giving someone a chance, taking a chance on someone - and that is what we as agency’s, as case managers as partners in the community do. We are the go-between,” said Pat Frey of Home For Good United Way.

Kristen Barker, co-chair of the commission, says they are already having discussions with Cure Violence, a separate outside-organization that the city council has committed $500,000 in hopes of partnering, or at the very least, making these resources available.

Tuesday at city council, members approved a proclamation dedicating this month to bring awareness to the mayor’s commission on re-entry.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Benning searching for missing specialist
Fort Benning officials searching for missing soldier
CPD is investigating shooting at Arbor Pointe Apartment Homes.
CPD investigating multiple Sunday night shootings
24-year-old Demarcus Gardner was killed in a Sunday night shooting on Winston Road.
1 dead, 2 hurt in Sunday night shootings in Columbus
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly Sunday night shooting.
Columbus police investigate deadly shooting on Winston Rd.
On June 18, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested 27-year-old Joshua Deandre Grier, of...
GBI arrests Harris Co. man on murder, elder abuse charges

Latest News

Trash piling up in Columbus
Trash piling up in Columbus
Columbus City Council approves $1.77M contract to help with trash collection
Columbus City Council approves $1.77M contract to help with trash collection
Golden Eagle Scout Luncheon held at Bibb Mill Event Center in Columbus
Golden Eagle Scout Luncheon held at Bibb Mill Event Center in Columbus
Auburn chef wins annual seafood cook-off
Auburn chef wins annual seafood cook-off