Central Alabama CrimeStoppers offers $2500 reward in Phenix City capital murder investigation

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers offering reward for Phenix City Capital Murder case
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers offering reward for Phenix City Capital Murder case(Source: Phenix City Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of any individual(s) responsible for the death of Airreyon Trice.

On May 12, 2019, at approximately 10:00 a.m., Phenix City officers responded to a “shots fired” call in the area of the 2400 building of Greenleaf Apartments.

Upon arrival, officers found a silver vehicle parked and a deceased male sitting on the driver’s side of the vehicle. The driver was identified as 24-year old Airreyon Trice. Trice had been shot to death.

During the course of their investigation, police determined that Airreyon Trice and another male were involved in an altercation before the shooting. The unknown male who was involved in the incident was not on scene when police arrived.

Airreyon Trice was a Correctional Officer Supervisor with the State of Georgia Department of Corrections.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download our P3-tips app.

