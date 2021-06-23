Columbus City Council approves $1.77M contract to help with trash collection

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some Columbus residents have been seeing a decrease in trash pickup, but help is now on the way!

Tuesday, the Columbus City Council approved a $1.77 million contract with AmWaste to help the city with trash collection.

The West Point-based company will provide five trucks. Each will include three-man crews that will be responsible for collecting debris in five of the city’s 14 yard waste routes.

Deputy City Manager Lisa Goodwin says this is going to help the Public Works department which is facing inmate labor shortages and problems related to COVID.

“It was just a perfect storm that created this and so, as a result, we had to do something because we were four weeks behind in that pickup. City Council said, look, we have to do something aggressive and that is what we did,” said Goodwin.

AmWaste’s crews started collecting Monday. Goodwin says it will take them, along with the city, a few weeks to catch up, but she says this should relieve a lot of issues with waste pick up.

