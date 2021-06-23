Business Break
EAMC opens freestanding emergency room in Auburn

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The East Alabama Medical Center opened a new freestanding ER today in Auburn.

The new location is to help accommodate the growing East Alabama population.

EAMC Public Relations Coordinator, John Atkinson, says the hospital has been seeing several thousands of patients over the anticipated cap for years.

Now with the addition of another level three trauma center, they’ll be able to see more patients without them having to drive all the way to Opelika for treatment.

“The main campus in Opelika, was intended to treat around 36 thousand emergency room patients a year. We’ve surpassed that for years now. We’re upwards of 50 thousand we treat there now, so we’ve had a need for emergency services in Auburn for a long time,” said Atkinson.

Atkinson also says the hope is to add on to the $33.7 million facility, like surgical services and other facilities.

