Federal COVID unemployment benefits set to end soon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With people making more money on federal COVID Unemployment than they would as an employee, employers are now having to think about offering incentives.

However, for co-owner of Chester’s Barbecue, Toya Chester, she says they can’t just offer these incentives to new workers.

“So we were thinking about how to offset it to offer new hires and current employees incentives as well,” explained Chester.

Perry Strayhorn, who was laid off his job because of COVID, says people just aren’t ready to go back to work.

“I definitely think Federal COVID Unemployment ending will disrupt the flow of things because people have been out of work for so long that they will have a hard time getting back into the flow of things,” said Strayhorn.

Now with so many people out of work and receiving federal COVID benefits, Director of Communications for the Georgia Department of Labor Kersha Cartwright says they are planning to reopen their career centers only for re-employment.

“They are strictly for those re-employment services. Finding/getting people back into the workforce finding job seekers those jobs, Not unemployment offices and they really never have been,” said Cartwright.

For those who will still be receiving regular unemployment benefits, some requirements will be coming back.

“They will be required to search for work which has been waived for the past year and they will also be required to register for Employ Georgia. Employ Georgia is a website that the state runs that has all the latest job listings on it,” added Cartwright.

As of April, almost 222,000 people are receiving Federal COVID unemployment benefits in Georgia.

While Federal COVID Unemployment Benefits are ending, the Georgia Department of Labor is working to make sure people return to the workforce smoothly.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.