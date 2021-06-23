Finally, Some Relief from the Humidity!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A rare summer cold front has moved through the Chattahoochee Valley this morning, bringing a refreshing dose of less muggy air to our neck of the woods. Though unfortunately it won’t stick around that long, at least today will be pleasant! A cool start gives way to a warm afternoon with highs in the upper 80s – a trend that will continue through the end of the work week. Rain chances will be on the low side today, but bump back up to 30-40% tomorrow as easterly winds kick back in some moisture from the Atlantic.

Overall though, through early next week, we just expect hit-or-miss storms each afternoon and evening with many staying dry under a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity will gradually be on the rise again too, so embrace this drier air for now! Low 90s look possible again by the weekend, but temperatures generally will stay at or slightly below average over the next week. We’ve been seeing hints of a more unsettled pattern unfolding again by the middle of next week, so we’ll keep you in the know if higher rain coverage returns to the forecast again.

