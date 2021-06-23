Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Georgia labor agency sued over delays in jobless benefits

*
*(WTOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Four Georgia residents are suing the state Department of Labor, saying delays in processing, paying and hearing appeals on unemployment claims violate state and federal law.

The suit was filed last week in Fulton County Superior Court. The plaintiffs are asking a judge to certify the suit as a class action on behalf of other people who have suffered delays. The plaintiffs demand that the judge order the department to follow the law and that the state pay people money damages.

Elected Republican Labor Commissioner Mark Butler has acknowledged that the department was deluged with applications and has blamed earlier underfunding by state lawmakers for sapping of agency capacity. However, Butler says the agency has caught up.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Demarcus Gardner was killed in a Sunday night shooting on Winston Road.
1 dead, 2 hurt in Sunday night shootings in Columbus
Columbus police searching for missing teen
Columbus police searching for missing autistic teen, last seen near Victory Dr.
Fort Benning searching for missing specialist
Fort Benning officials searching for missing soldier
Ozment died after a motorcycle crash.
Ft. Benning soldier dies after motorcycle accident
Brian Askew
Man convicted in human trafficking case in Lee County

Latest News

PLEXADERM
BUSINESS BREAK - PLEXADERM
CIVIL DAMAGES
LEGAL BREAK - CIVIL DAMAGES
Federal COVID unemployment benefits set to end soon
Federal COVID unemployment benefits set to end soon
Breaking the cycle of incarceration: Mayor’s Commission on Reentry hopes to help
Breaking the cycle of incarceration: Mayor’s Commission on Re-entry hopes to help