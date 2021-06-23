Business Break
Golden Eagle Scout Luncheon held at Bibb Mill Event Center in Columbus

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The resilience and determination of local scouts in the face of a pandemic was honored today in Columbus at the Golden Eagle Luncheon.

The event at the Bibb Mill event center recognized 3 girls from the chattahoochee council of the Boy Scouts of America. They’re among the first in the nation female Eagle Scouts.

That is the highest ranking a scout can achieve.

The young ladies have been a part of the Boy Scouts since the organization opened up to girls in 2019.

One of those new Eagle Scouts, 13-year old Tasha Brawner, says she’s proud of her accomplishment.

“It’s amazing I’ve been honored by so many people and so many people have recognized me and congratulated me on the amazing things I’ve done in my community and its given me a great opportunity to put myself out there to grow as a leader and a scout,” beamed Brawner.

As part of today’s program, three female leaders in the community were part of a panel discussion.

Congratulations to all of the new Eagle Scouts who were able to meet the tough requirements despite the pandemic.

