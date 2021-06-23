Trash piling up in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There have been complaints about trash not being removed by the city in a timely manner. Many told WTVM News Leader 9 it has turned into a major problem.

Oakland Park was identified as a problem area for trash by a WTVM viewer. Piles of trash line the roadways in the neighborhood. Old mattresses, couches and just general garbage are piled up on the sides of the streets and covering sidewalks.

“The trash will just be piled up,” Gabriel Connelly said. “Really piled up. Everywhere, you know? They need to take care of that.”

Numerous streets in Oakland Park show the problem with trash, especially one home on Walker Street where flies and general house garbage are a big problem. 5th Avenue was another area that WTVM saw with excess piles of trash.

“I put this out there three weeks ago,” one 5th Avenue neighbor told WTVM who wished to remain unidentified.

For Gabriel Connelly in Oakland Park, the trash he put out the by the roadway in front of his home has been there now for over a week.

“They need to take care of this man,” Connelly said. “They’ve got kids that will be playing out here, and they need this cleared out of the way.”

WTVM witnessed young people in the neighborhood who had to walk into the roadway on Knox Street to go around trash piles on the sidewalk. Vehicles were driving in the area at speeds between 20-40 miles per hour.

Further north in the city on 5th Avenue, workers at a home construction site said the trash was affecting them.

“It smells real bad,” Sherry Mims said. “There’s trash piled up to the moon, and we haven’t seen any trash guys in a couple of weeks.”

Mims works on 5th Avenue and lives on nearby 32nd Street.

“We’d appreciate it if y’all would get on your job now and get this stinky stuff up. We can’t even sit on the porch out here and eat lunch. I mean, it’s horrible.”

Note: A garbage truck showed up on 5th Avenue about 45 minutes after WTVM started filming the issues in the area.

