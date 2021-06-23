Trial begins for former Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes is on trial for seven felony counts.

Hughes is indicted on ethics counts, conspiracy to commit theft and perjury.

In opening statements, prosecutors alleged Hughes used public funds to settle a sexual discrimination claim, used his subpoena power to gather evidence for his criminal case, and hired his children to work in the office.

The acting district attorney testified Hughes ran the office ran like a frat house. Employees drank alcohol at work and played video game consoles.

Hughes maintains his innocence.

