Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Trial begins for former Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes

Brandon Hughes is standing trial for 7 felony counts.
Brandon Hughes is standing trial for 7 felony counts.(Pool Feed)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes is on trial for seven felony counts.

Hughes is indicted on ethics counts, conspiracy to commit theft and perjury

In opening statements, prosecutors alleged Hughes used public funds to settle a sexual discrimination claim, used his subpoena power to gather evidence for his criminal case, and hired his children to work in the office. 

The acting district attorney testified Hughes ran the office ran like a frat house.  Employees drank alcohol at work and played video game consoles. 

Hughes maintains his innocence.

Stay with News Leader 9 for more information as the trial continues.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Demarcus Gardner was killed in a Sunday night shooting on Winston Road.
1 dead, 2 hurt in Sunday night shootings in Columbus
Fort Benning searching for missing specialist
Fort Benning officials locate missing soldier, found safe
Columbus police searching for missing teen
Columbus police searching for missing autistic teen, last seen near Victory Dr.
Brian Askew
Man convicted in human trafficking case in Lee County
Trash piling up in Columbus
Trash piling up in Columbus

Latest News

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers offering reward for Phenix City Capital Murder case
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers offers $2500 reward in Phenix City capital murder investigation
The price for gas isn't likely to decline, as Americans get away after the Covid shutdowns.
Gas prices for July 4th the highest in 7 years
PLEXADERM
BUSINESS BREAK - PLEXADERM
CIVIL DAMAGES
LEGAL BREAK - CIVIL DAMAGES