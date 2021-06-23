Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Two teams claim titles at District 8 All-Star Tournament

Little League Baseball
Little League Baseball(Dave Platta / WTVM)
By Dave Platta
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two more champions were crowned at the Georgia District 8 Little League All-Star Tournament on Tuesday night at John Rigdon Park.

Northern defeated Harris County 2-1 to claim the 9-to-11 Baseball title, while American beat Harris County 18-7 to win the Senior Softball championship. Both teams advance to the Georgia state tournament, which will get underway in July.

Tuesday’s scores:

9-11 Baseball

Northern 2, Harris County 1 (Northern wins championship)

10-12 Baseball

Northern 18, American 1 (Northern advances to finals)

Harris County 6, Peach 4 (Peach eliminated)

Senior Softball

American 18, Harris County 7 (American wins championship)

10-12 Softball

Northern 16, Harris County 2 (Northern advances to finals, Harris County eliminated)

Wednesday’s schedule:

10-12 Baseball

Harris County vs. American (winner to finals, loser eliminated), 6 pm

10-12 Softball Finals

Pioneer vs. Northern. 6 pm

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Demarcus Gardner was killed in a Sunday night shooting on Winston Road.
1 dead, 2 hurt in Sunday night shootings in Columbus
Columbus police searching for missing teen
Columbus police searching for missing autistic teen, last seen near Victory Dr.
Fort Benning searching for missing specialist
Fort Benning officials searching for missing soldier
Ozment died after a motorcycle crash.
Ft. Benning soldier dies after motorcycle accident
Names being removed from GA voter rolls

Latest News

Phenix City football alums return to give back
Phenix City football alums return to give back
Phenix City football alums return to give back
Phenix City football alums return to give back
Courtesy of the Columbus Lions
Deloatch catching on quickly to indoor football
Little League Baseball
District 8 tournament underway at Northern LL