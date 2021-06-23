Two teams claim titles at District 8 All-Star Tournament
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two more champions were crowned at the Georgia District 8 Little League All-Star Tournament on Tuesday night at John Rigdon Park.
Northern defeated Harris County 2-1 to claim the 9-to-11 Baseball title, while American beat Harris County 18-7 to win the Senior Softball championship. Both teams advance to the Georgia state tournament, which will get underway in July.
Tuesday’s scores:
9-11 Baseball
Northern 2, Harris County 1 (Northern wins championship)
10-12 Baseball
Northern 18, American 1 (Northern advances to finals)
Harris County 6, Peach 4 (Peach eliminated)
Senior Softball
American 18, Harris County 7 (American wins championship)
10-12 Softball
Northern 16, Harris County 2 (Northern advances to finals, Harris County eliminated)
Wednesday’s schedule:
10-12 Baseball
Harris County vs. American (winner to finals, loser eliminated), 6 pm
10-12 Softball Finals
Pioneer vs. Northern. 6 pm
