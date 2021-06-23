Two teams claim titles at District 8 All-Star Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two more champions were crowned at the Georgia District 8 Little League All-Star Tournament on Tuesday night at John Rigdon Park.

Northern defeated Harris County 2-1 to claim the 9-to-11 Baseball title, while American beat Harris County 18-7 to win the Senior Softball championship. Both teams advance to the Georgia state tournament, which will get underway in July.

Tuesday’s scores:

9-11 Baseball

Northern 2, Harris County 1 (Northern wins championship)

10-12 Baseball

Northern 18, American 1 (Northern advances to finals)

Harris County 6, Peach 4 (Peach eliminated)

Senior Softball

American 18, Harris County 7 (American wins championship)

10-12 Softball

Northern 16, Harris County 2 (Northern advances to finals, Harris County eliminated)

Wednesday’s schedule:

10-12 Baseball

Harris County vs. American (winner to finals, loser eliminated), 6 pm

10-12 Softball Finals

Pioneer vs. Northern. 6 pm

