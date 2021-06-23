Business Break
Warm & Muggy Days Ahead

By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It might not be a whole lot cooler than one might want this time of year, but yes, there was a cold front that moved through last night dropping the humidity a tad, with widespread 80s replacing 90s that we should be use to in late June. We’ll have enough moisture build back however to have those chances of pop up showers and storms of the summer variety we all have come to known across the Valley. We don’t anticipate any one day in the upcoming week being that much wetter than another, as rain coverage will be highly variable as one area gets a downpour while another is sunny as can be. Perhaps a slightly wetter pattern sets in for later next week, but luckily, no chances of tropical activity along with that for us here in the Valley. Long range outlooks shows below average temperatures through early July, which would mean a uncommon period of no widespread 90s. We’'l keep you in the loop on the 4th of July!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

