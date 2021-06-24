Amerigroup, community partners to host mobile back to school jam

Business Break
Advertisement

Amerigroup Community Care and other community partners are hosting a back to school jam.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Amerigroup Community Care and other community partners are hosting a back to school jam.

The mobile event will take place Saturday, July 17, in the parking lot of Golden Park Baseball Field. The baseball field is located at 100 4th Street in Columbus.

Free school supplies will be available to children, however both the parent and child must be present.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and will end at 2 p.m.

All attendees will stay in their cars, mask up, and pop your trunk to get the free school supplies while they last. This supplies will be given on a first come, first serve basis.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

