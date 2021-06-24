Columbus organization works to rebuild neighborhood while delivering message of Christ

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Truth Spring, an organization on the west side of Columbus, has a very specific calling. You’ve likely passed by some of their work if you’ve traveled on that side of town.

There’s a great transformation happening in Columbus’ North Highland Community on 5th Avenue - not just with the houses, but also with people’s lives.

“God brought me to do something else. Something better,” said Sherry Mims

Sounds of progress on 5th Avenue can be heard each day - renovating homes in the area, for people in the area, and bringing the message of Christ, too.

“We lifted the porch up. Right now, we’re working on putting the floor joists in and the sub floor so we can move to the other side,” said Crystal Smith

For Smith, Truth Spring offers her an opportunity to learn in the organization’s trade school. It’s also an opportunity to overcome things in the past and start anew.

“I’m a convicted felon and it’s hard for people like me to get a job. They help us work through them barriers. They, kind of, support you through the whole year to see how you’re doing and make sure you’re going to be a good employee, and then they give you the references that you need to branch out from here when we get done here to where I can get gainful employment so I can support me and my son. I have a two-year-old little boy,” Smith added.

This is all part of a vision that’s come to life for Pastor Rob Strickland. There’s the trade school on 5th Avenue. Over on 2nd Avenue, a partnership with MercyMed offers fresh food from the urban farm. It’s a very Christ-centered, very North Highland-centered approach. There’s a specific mission for a specific part of the city.

“We’re working to just rebuild our neighborhood from the inside out. You know, when you look at scripture, and it says, ultimately, you sum up the law by loving God with your heart, soul, mind and strength and loving your neighbor as yourself. Truth Spring is seeking to do that in a very practical way. One of the ways is through Truth Spring Trade School. So, literally, that is an opportunity for people to literally rebuild their own community with their own hands,” said Strickland.

