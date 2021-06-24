Business Break
Disbarred lawyer pleads guilty to mail fraud

Handcuffs(Source: Gray News)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former Columbus-based attorney has pleaded guilty to mail fraud after a U.S. Secret Service investigation revealed he had stolen a settlement fee from two clients in a personal injury case.

68-year-old George Snipes of Columbus, Georgia faces 20 years imprisonment, $250,000 fine, and 2 years of supervised release.

Snipes was representing clients in personal injury cases from August 2017.

In September 2017, Snipes settled the case without the clients’ authorization or knowledge. The checks were for $48,000 and sent directly to Snipes’ office. He then used the money for personal benefit.

Further investigation lead to the discovery of Snipes’ other illegal deposits totaling over 600 thousand dollars.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

