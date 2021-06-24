Business Break
Heisman winner, Eagles and Alabama WR DeVonta Smith surprises mom with new house

Alabama vs Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) Photo by Kent Gidley(Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The news we love to share. Heisman winner, Philadelphia Eagle and star Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith surprised his mother with a new home.

Smith posted Christina Smith-Sylve’s reaction to the new home on Instagram. His caption reads, “To the world you are a mother, but to me you are the absolute world.”

Roll Tide, DeVonta!

