And The Humidity Returns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Well, after a brief reprieve from the humidity, the muggy air has settled back into the Chattahoochee Valley for Thursday, making for a less pleasant start to the day with temperatures near 70 again. With easterly winds coming off the Atlantic today, we’ll also see a return of a few showers and storms, though many of us will stay dry with rain coverage only around 30%. High temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80s, but we should get back into the upper 80s if not low 90s by tomorrow and that should carry through early next week. Friday promises more sunshine around though, and we’ll just see a mix of sun and clouds over the weekend. Tomorrow looks pretty dry (10% coverage), and then just hit-or-miss storms in the mix through the middle of next week with rain coverage around 20-30%.

The humidity will stay high for the long haul unfortunately, meaning not much in the way of comfortable mornings in the long term. We’ll keep an eye on the tropics as we’ve been seeing the potential for some kind of mischief in the Gulf late next week, but no guarantee at this time. Regardless, if tropical moisture makes it back into our neck of the woods, we could see a more unsettled weather pattern again by that time. Fortunately, the weather pattern over the next week though should feature if not near average, slightly below average temperatures as we transition from June to July. No complaints here!

