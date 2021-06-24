LaGrange police investigating fatal single-vehicle accident on Mooty Bridge Rd.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle has claimed the life of a man.

On June 23, at approximately 8:20 p.m., LaGrange police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Mooty Bridge Rd. in reference to an accident. Upon arrival, officers found a 2010 Nissan Titan truck off the shoulder of the roadway.

The truck was traveling southbound and left the roadway where it struck an object.

The driver was identified as John David Stroud Jr. by the Troup County coroner on the scene. Stroud was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Traffic Unit is conducting an investigation.

Any one with information about this case please contact the LaGrange Police Department.

