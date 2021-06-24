Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

LaGrange police investigating fatal single-vehicle accident on Mooty Bridge Rd.

A single-vehicle has claimed the life of a man.
A single-vehicle has claimed the life of a man.(Gray tv)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle has claimed the life of a man.

On June 23, at approximately 8:20 p.m., LaGrange police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Mooty Bridge Rd. in reference to an accident. Upon arrival, officers found a 2010 Nissan Titan truck off the shoulder of the roadway.

The truck was traveling southbound and left the roadway where it struck an object.

The driver was identified as John David Stroud Jr. by the Troup County coroner on the scene. Stroud was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Traffic Unit is conducting an investigation.

Any one with information about this case please contact the LaGrange Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trash piling up in Columbus
Trash piling up in Columbus
WTVM Editorial 6-23-21: Quick Action by Columbus Police
WTVM Editorial 6-23-21: Quick Action by Columbus Police
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers offering reward for Phenix City Capital Murder case
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers offers $2500 reward in Phenix City capital murder investigation
Fort Benning searching for missing specialist
Fort Benning officials locate missing soldier, found safe
Brian Askew
Man convicted in human trafficking case in Lee County

Latest News

Handcuffs
Disbarred lawyer pleads guilty to mail fraud
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Ride-Along
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office ride-along
Trial underway for former Lee County District Attorney
Trial underway for former Lee County District Attorney
Upcoming blood drives in the Chattahoochee valley
Upcoming blood drives in the Chattahoochee valley