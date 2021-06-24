No Major Heat Despite Late June

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have entered a period of below average temperatures and variable rain/storm chances, resulting in a rather classic stagnant weather pattern across the Valley. That being said, the weekend outlook looks a bit drier on Saturday versus Sunday, however, any showers/storms will be hit or miss and no washout is expected. The muggy dewpoints will continue to stick around with us for the next week or so with no bouts of relief on that end. Heading into the holiday weekend temperature trends seem to favor 80s over 90s with a 30-40% coverage area of storms. We will of course fine tune and keep you updated on changes to the forecast as we get closer to the 4th of July. Tropics wise the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance of the coast of Africa that will move west, it has a 40% chance of development in the next five days, any threat to the US is too far out to indicate and rather unlikely at the moment.

