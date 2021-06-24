Business Break
One champion crowned at District 8 Tournament

By Dave Platta
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One champion was crowned, and the last divisional final was set on Wednesday night at the Georgia Little League District 8 All-Star Tournament at John Rigdon Park.

Pioneer scored four times in the eighth inning to beat Northern 13-9 and claim the District 8 title in 10-12 softball.

In 10-12 baseball, Harris County beat American 12-1 to advance to the finals. They’ll face unbeaten Northern on Thursday at 6 pm ET in the final division to be decided at the tournament.

Trash piling up in Columbus
WTVM Editorial 6-23-21: Quick Action by Columbus Police
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers offering reward for Phenix City Capital Murder case
Fort Benning searching for missing specialist
Phenix City football alums return to give back
