One champion crowned at District 8 Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One champion was crowned, and the last divisional final was set on Wednesday night at the Georgia Little League District 8 All-Star Tournament at John Rigdon Park.

Pioneer scored four times in the eighth inning to beat Northern 13-9 and claim the District 8 title in 10-12 softball.

In 10-12 baseball, Harris County beat American 12-1 to advance to the finals. They’ll face unbeaten Northern on Thursday at 6 pm ET in the final division to be decided at the tournament.

