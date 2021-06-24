Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

South Georgia Technical College blood drive surpasses goal

South Georgia Technical College
South Georgia Technical College(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) recently hosted a successful blood drive for the American Red Cross.

The event exceeded expectations with 31 units of blood collected, well over the goal of 25 units.

Students, faculty and staff members, as well as community members, attended the drive to donate blood. SGTC nursing students assisted with the event to gain experience.

According to the American Red Cross, blood donations can help cancer patients, trauma patients, sickle cell patients, burn patients, and patients with chronic diseases.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trash piling up in Columbus
Trash piling up in Columbus
WTVM Editorial 6-23-21: Quick Action by Columbus Police
WTVM Editorial 6-23-21: Quick Action by Columbus Police
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers offering reward for Phenix City Capital Murder case
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers offers $2500 reward in Phenix City capital murder investigation
Brian Askew
Man convicted in human trafficking case in Lee County
Fort Benning searching for missing specialist
Fort Benning officials locate missing soldier, found safe

Latest News

Auburn Police Division announces retirement of police K-9
Auburn Police Division announces retirement of police K-9
MR. ELECTRIC OF COLUMBUS
BUSINESS BREAK - MR. ELECTRIC OF COLUMBUS
A single-vehicle has claimed the life of a man.
LaGrange police investigating fatal single-vehicle accident on Mooty Bridge Rd.
Handcuffs
Disbarred lawyer pleads guilty to mail fraud