Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Suspended Lee Co. District Attorney removed from office

Brandon Hughes was automatically removed from office after pleading guilty to felony counts
(Pool Feed)
By Jennifer Horton
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WBRC) - Suspended Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes was automatically removed from office after pleading guilty to felony counts Thursday.

Hughes is now convicted of an ethics violation for using his office for personal gain and perjury.

Hughes’ plea is unexpected. After the state called its fourth witness Thursday, court recessed until 4:00 p.m. When attorneys returned to the courtroom, Judge Pamela Baschab took Hughes’ guilty plea.

Hughes pleaded guilty to using his public position for personal gain after spending $14,000 dollars from the District Attorneys Fund to litigate a settlement involving a sex discrimination claim filed against him by a former prosecutor in his office. Hughes ia now convicted of first degree perjury for giving false statements to the Lee County Grand Jury in 2020.

The state proposes Hughes serve a three year sentence, split to serve ten months in the county jail. He’s also obligated to replay the $14,000 dollars as part of restitution. Hughes will be formally sentenced at a later date.

The plea agreement drops four other ethics counts and conspiracy to commit theft.

The case was prosecuted by the Alabama Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Division, which specializes in ethics violations and public corruption. The Alabama Supreme Court appointed retired Colbert County Judge Pamela Baschab to preside over the case.

Hughes was suspended from office following the indictment, which is a statutory requirement.

Prior to Hughes’ suspension, he was directly involved in prosecution of Ibraheem Yazeed, charged with kidnapping and capital murder in connection to the death of Homewood teen Aniah Blanchard. In December of 2019, Hughes announced his office was seeking the death penalty in this case.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trash piling up in Columbus
Trash piling up in Columbus
WTVM Editorial 6-23-21: Quick Action by Columbus Police
WTVM Editorial 6-23-21: Quick Action by Columbus Police
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers offering reward for Phenix City Capital Murder case
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers offers $2500 reward in Phenix City capital murder investigation
Brian Askew
Man convicted in human trafficking case in Lee County
Handcuffs
Disbarred lawyer pleads guilty to mail fraud

Latest News

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Ride-Along
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office ride-along
Trial underway for former Lee County District Attorney
Trial underway for former Lee County District Attorney
Upcoming blood drives in the Chattahoochee valley
Upcoming blood drives in the Chattahoochee valley
AL Rep. Chris Blackshear recognized as Lawmaker of the Year
AL Rep. Chris Blackshear recognized as Lawmaker of the Year