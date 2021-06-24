Upcoming blood drives in the Chattahoochee valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 has partnered with the American Red Cross of Southwest Georgia this week to host more blood drives.

This Friday, Pinehill Missionary Baptist church will host a drive from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Also this Friday, the Lagrange Fire Department is hosting a drive from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. as well.

We encourage all who are able to get out and donate, and save a life!

