A Brief Reprieve from the Muggy Air

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A wedge of cooler and less muggy air set-up east of the Appalachians has been spilling south and west down the East Coast this morning, making for a pleasant start to Friday across the Chattahoochee Valley. So, we’re enjoying a brief reprieve from the humidity! The mugginess will return over the weekend and into next week, but we’ll embrace the comfortable feeling in the air while we can! Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 80s with low 90s possible beginning this weekend into early next week – still near or slightly below average for late June. Rain chances will stay low through Monday around 10-20% with most of us staying dry, so not too bad for your weekend forecast.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds each day with rain coverage finally going up a touch (around 30-40%) by the middle of next week as more hit-or-miss storms look to fire up during the heat of the day. As far as the July 4th holiday NEXT weekend, we’re still seeing promising signs for temperatures to stay below average in the 80s with nothing unusual in terms of afternoon rain chances for summertime. As far as the tropics, a disturbance off the west coast of Africa has a low chance of development over the next several days, but we’ll keep an eye on it next week. For now, no concerns tropics wise. TGIF, y’all!

Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.