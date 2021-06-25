Central Alabama CrimeStoppers offers $1000 reward for identity of serial burglar

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WTVM) - The Prattville Police Department has added a burglary of a convenience store to the list of multiple burglaries, believed to be committed throughout the counties of Autauga and Elmore by the same suspect.

On June 15 around 4:00 a.m, a burglary occurred at the Sunoco on North Memorial Drive in Prattville, Alabama. The suspect, using the same method in other burglaries, used a car jack to break a window to gain entry. Once inside the business, the suspect stole 60 packets of Newport Cigarettes and a bottle of Hennessy.

This suspect is now wanted in multiple jurisdictions for the crime of burglary and felony theft.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the identity or capture of this serial burglar.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject or his whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP or CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Central Alabama Crimestoppers offering $1000 reward for identity of serial burglar (Source: Prattville Police Department)

