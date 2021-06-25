Chatt-a-Hoots begin weekend series at Golden Park

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After losing both games of a two-game series with the Atlanta Crackers, the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots are back at Golden Park. The Hoots host the Marietta Patriots on Friday and Saturday nights.

So far, Columbus has faired much better at home (2-1) than on the road (1-4). Three of the Hoots’ next five games are at Golden Park.

“We’re leading the league right now in on-base percentage and we’re second in batting average, but we’re really having a hard time cashing in on those opportunities,” said manager Steve Smith.

Here’s the good news: the Hoots have been in every game they’ve played this year. They’re average margin of defeat is 2.2 runs.

So even though the record (3-5) isn’t where they want it to be, the data says the Chatt-a-Hoots aren’t that far off.

“I think we’re in sixth, but we’re only three games out of first,” said outfielder Mack Williams. “One good week of baseball and we’re right back at the top.”

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.