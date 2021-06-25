Columbus students participate in mock trial for summer law program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today was the 7th annual Summer Law Program camp and students participated in a mock trial at the Government Center in Columbus.

Students start out with the case in the beginning of the week and they end on a real life-like trial.

The trial consisted of several local attorneys and high school students from various schools.

This program gives students the opportunity to see what it feels like to be a real attorney. The program is rewarding for both the attorneys who mentor and assist and also for the students.

“Programs like this we feel are essential to getting our young people off the streets getting them something that is positive to do and enriching for their lives and future careers,” said Attorney Katonga Wright.

Every year in April they have registration for the camp and if you are a high school student interested you can visit the website www.masterofmyfate.com.

