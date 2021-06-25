Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus students participate in mock trial for summer law program

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today was the 7th annual Summer Law Program camp and students participated in a mock trial at the Government Center in Columbus.

Students start out with the case in the beginning of the week and they end on a real life-like trial.

The trial consisted of several local attorneys and high school students from various schools.

This program gives students the opportunity to see what it feels like to be a real attorney. The program is rewarding for both the attorneys who mentor and assist and also for the students.

“Programs like this we feel are essential to getting our young people off the streets getting them something that is positive to do and enriching for their lives and future careers,” said Attorney Katonga Wright.

Every year in April they have registration for the camp and if you are a high school student interested you can visit the website www.masterofmyfate.com.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trash piling up in Columbus
Trash piling up in Columbus
WTVM Editorial 6-23-21: Quick Action by Columbus Police
WTVM Editorial 6-23-21: Quick Action by Columbus Police
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers offering reward for Phenix City Capital Murder case
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers offers $2500 reward in Phenix City capital murder investigation
Handcuffs
Disbarred lawyer pleads guilty to mail fraud
Brian Askew
Man convicted in human trafficking case in Lee County

Latest News

Woman attacked by rabid fox in Columbus neighborhood
Woman attacked by rabid fox in Columbus neighborhood
Military Matters: Fort Benning to host Independence Day celebration soon
Groundbreaking held for historical Alabama church renovation
Groundbreaking held for historical Alabama church renovation
Columbus organization works to rebuild neighborhood while delivering message of Christ