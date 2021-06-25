Business Break
Community Development Collaboration kicks off in Ft. Benning

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FT. BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning Army officers and leaders from six area counties teamed up Thursday.

They kicked off “Community Development Collaboration” with an event at the National Infantry Museum. The goal is to develop economic development plans to help bring new jobs and investment to the region, along with improved quality of life.

“When I think about the surrounding area I think of us as a one family we grow up together in many way we have family in that are deep in the community and we have our military representative and in the civilian community and also Ft Benning,” said

The final plans will result from a community driven, cooperative, and strategic planning process that will help establish economic development and ecotourism opportunities.

