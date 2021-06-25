Georgia Dental Association urges community to get exams

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of people have neglected routine healthcare services including dental appointments.

Thursday, the Georgia Dental Association urged the community to return to dental offices for regular dental exams.

GDA says regular dental visits can help treat problems before they become larger or more painful.

“I know that a lot of patients are fearful because the pandemic was something that we never had before. So, we had to create some guidelines and new measures that are out there, but I want to ensure that their oral health is taking care of,” said Louvenia A. Rainge, GDA president.

According to the dental association, the dental office is one of the safest places you can visit.

