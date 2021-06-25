Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Georgia Dental Association urges community to get exams

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of people have neglected routine healthcare services including dental appointments.

Thursday, the Georgia Dental Association urged the community to return to dental offices for regular dental exams.

GDA says regular dental visits can help treat problems before they become larger or more painful.

“I know that a lot of patients are fearful because the pandemic was something that we never had before. So, we had to create some guidelines and new measures that are out there, but I want to ensure that their oral health is taking care of,” said Louvenia A. Rainge, GDA president.

According to the dental association, the dental office is one of the safest places you can visit.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trash piling up in Columbus
Trash piling up in Columbus
WTVM Editorial 6-23-21: Quick Action by Columbus Police
WTVM Editorial 6-23-21: Quick Action by Columbus Police
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers offering reward for Phenix City Capital Murder case
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers offers $2500 reward in Phenix City capital murder investigation
Handcuffs
Disbarred lawyer pleads guilty to mail fraud
Brian Askew
Man convicted in human trafficking case in Lee County

Latest News

‘United We Play’ initiative launched in honor of Boys and Girls Club week
‘United We Play’ initiative launched in honor of Boys and Girls Club week
Columbus students participate in mock trial for summer law program
Columbus students participate in mock trial for summer law program
Woman attacked by rabid fox in Columbus neighborhood
Woman attacked by rabid fox in Columbus neighborhood
Military Matters: Fort Benning to host Independence Day celebration soon