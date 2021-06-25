Business Break
Groundbreaking held for historical Alabama church renovation

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WTVM) - A groundbreaking kicked off a 1.3 million dollar renovation project at Brown Chapel AME church in Selma is known as the place where voting rights marches started during the movement.

Beginning at the church steps, civil rights leader John Lewis led more than 600 people on a march to the state capitol in Montgomery.

On the way, they were attacked by state troopers on March 7th, 1965 in what became known as Bloody Sunday.

Among those attending was Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. “Bloody Sunday was the turning point for the Civil Rights Movement. In Alabama, we remember our past, we honor the good and learn from mistakes,” said Gov. Ivey.

The National Park Service’s ‘African American Civil Rights Grant program is funding the renovation. The roof will be renovated to preserve the landmark.

