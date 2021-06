LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - In LaGrange, the city’s animal shelter is offering half-price adoptions of all animals until the end of this month.

The normal prices for adoption range from $50 - $75, but it depends on whether or not that animal has been neutered or spayed.

The normal price for a kitten is $50, but now it is $25.

