Military Matters: Fort Benning to host Independence Day celebration soon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 4th of July is more than a week away, but Fort Benning is celebrating early. A year after the Army installation had to cancel its annual Independence Day celebration, it’s back this weekend, but there are some changes.

There will be fireworks and more on the Army installation this Saturday, after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two years ago, the last time this was held, soldiers talked to us about really enjoying this event.

“It’s a great opportunity for one I’ve been in the Army for 10 years and never been able to be apart such great family around the Columbus area and all of us just coming together as a family to appreciate each other,” SSG Joshua Hammers told us in 2019.

At the same event two years ago, Fort Benning soldier Michael Lott said, “It’s a time for us to get together and celebrate spend time with people who are gone for a long time and just appreciate our freedom.” The annual Fort Benning Independence Celebration is Saturday, June 26 from 6:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. at York Field.

A few things will be different at this year’s celebration: it is open to Department of Defense cardholders only. Each can bring 4 guests. If they’re age 19 or above, they need a visitor pass. No food or beverage vendors will be there, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own.

There also won’t be any special activities for children or jump tower demonstrations, but there’s still plenty going on. A free fall demonstration by the Silver Wings Exhibition Parachute Team will help kick off the event.

Macy Kate will kick off the night of music while Multiplatinum artists, Fitz and the Tantrums, will headline the main stage. The goal is to give the community, especially soldiers and their families, a safe environment to enjoy music, fun and the fireworks show, choreographed with The Maneuver Center of Excellence Band’s patriotic concert.

