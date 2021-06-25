Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Opelika police searching for financial crimes suspect

Opelika police searching for financial crime suspect
Opelika police searching for financial crime suspect(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - On June 17, the Opelika Police Department began investigation of a fraudulent use of a credit/debit card which occurred at Wal-Mart, located at the 2900 block of Pepperell Parkway.

The male suspect is seen on camera wearing a New York baseball cap, face mask, a blue hoodie, jeans and blue and white Jordan shoes.

If you have any information on the identity of this suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

Opelika police searching for financial crimes suspect
Opelika police searching for financial crimes suspect(Source: Opelika Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Ft. Benning soldier found safe
Missing Ft. Benning soldier found safe
Handcuffs
Disbarred lawyer pleads guilty to mail fraud
Woman attacked by rabid fox in Columbus neighborhood
Woman attacked by rabid fox in Columbus neighborhood
A single-vehicle has claimed the life of a man.
LaGrange police investigating fatal single-vehicle accident on Mooty Bridge Rd.
Suspended Lee Co. District Attorney removed from office

Latest News

Central Alabama Crimestoppers offering $1000 reward for identity of serial burglar
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers offers $1000 reward for identity of serial burglar
Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
Justice Department suing Georgia over state’s new voting law
NEW HORIZONS BEHAVIORAL HEALTH
BUSINESS BREAK - NEW HORIZONS BEHAVIORAL HEALTH
ALDOT warns drivers of new construction zone violation fines