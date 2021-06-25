OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - On June 17, the Opelika Police Department began investigation of a fraudulent use of a credit/debit card which occurred at Wal-Mart, located at the 2900 block of Pepperell Parkway.

The male suspect is seen on camera wearing a New York baseball cap, face mask, a blue hoodie, jeans and blue and white Jordan shoes.

If you have any information on the identity of this suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

Opelika police searching for financial crimes suspect (Source: Opelika Police Department)

