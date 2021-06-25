State of Fort Benning addresses vaccination amongst soldiers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Major General Patrick J. Donohoe, commanding General at Fort Benning says “protecting the force” is one of his top priorities. He took over at Ft. Benning in 2020 amidst the pandemic, and that mission has dominated much of his time. He has a message for any doubters of the vaccines or efforts the country took to mitigate the spread of the pandemic.

“That’s not the first time the country’s done it. If you read the history of the Spanish Influenza, the mask wearing, the isolation and all that was done during the 1918, 1919 Spanish Flu epidemic… by the way that came in three waves. The most deadly was the second wave. So, we’ve got to get our folks vaccinated,” explained Major General Donohoe.

It’s no secret that this region’s economy significantly leans on Fort Benning, and it could see a shot in the arm if the region will get the COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Vaccine numbers within the community will determine how much freedom soldiers have in where they can contribute to local businesses.

“36-38 percent… Hey that’s not enough. It’s not enough. I’d encourage every one of you. Do the research. Don’t follow the tinfoil hat club that’s on there somewhere online...When anybody tells you that they know somebody who died from the vaccine, go ‘yeah, show me, prove it’. Three Americans have died from the vaccine. All Johnson & Johnson, and we’ve identified what that was caused by and folks with those comorbidities no longer get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This is incredibly safe,” said Donohoe.

Major General Donohoe used part of his time speaking to the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce to show pride in what the country has accomplished with vaccines amid the pandemic.

“You should be proud of your country for it’s ability to do that,” beamed Major General Donohoe.

The conversational sitdown with chamber CEO Jerald Mitchell touched on a number of topics, one where Major General Donohoe challenged local employers to hire military spouses. He calls it a national security issue because if spouses can’t find career paths, economics will force that soldier to make different career moves.

The full video of The State Of Fort Benning is available to watch.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.