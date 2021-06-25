Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

State of Fort Benning addresses vaccination amongst soldiers

State of Fort Benning address vaccinations amongst soldiers
State of Fort Benning address vaccinations amongst soldiers(Source: WTVM)
By Ben Stanfield
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Major General Patrick J. Donohoe, commanding General at Fort Benning says “protecting the force” is one of his top priorities. He took over at Ft. Benning in 2020 amidst the pandemic, and that mission has dominated much of his time. He has a message for any doubters of the vaccines or efforts the country took to mitigate the spread of the pandemic.

“That’s not the first time the country’s done it. If you read the history of the Spanish Influenza, the mask wearing, the isolation and all that was done during the 1918, 1919 Spanish Flu epidemic… by the way that came in three waves. The most deadly was the second wave. So, we’ve got to get our folks vaccinated,” explained Major General Donohoe.

It’s no secret that this region’s economy significantly leans on Fort Benning, and it could see a shot in the arm if the region will get the COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Vaccine numbers within the community will determine how much freedom soldiers have in where they can contribute to local businesses.

“36-38 percent… Hey that’s not enough. It’s not enough. I’d encourage every one of you. Do the research. Don’t follow the tinfoil hat club that’s on there somewhere online...When anybody tells you that they know somebody who died from the vaccine, go ‘yeah, show me, prove it’. Three Americans have died from the vaccine. All Johnson & Johnson, and we’ve identified what that was caused by and folks with those comorbidities no longer get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This is incredibly safe,” said Donohoe.

Major General Donohoe used part of his time speaking to the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce to show pride in what the country has accomplished with vaccines amid the pandemic.

“You should be proud of your country for it’s ability to do that,” beamed Major General Donohoe.

The conversational sitdown with chamber CEO Jerald Mitchell touched on a number of topics, one where Major General Donohoe challenged local employers to hire military spouses. He calls it a national security issue because if spouses can’t find career paths, economics will force that soldier to make different career moves.

The full video of The State Of Fort Benning is available to watch.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Ft. Benning soldier found safe
Missing Ft. Benning soldier found safe
Handcuffs
Disbarred lawyer pleads guilty to mail fraud
Woman attacked by rabid fox in Columbus neighborhood
Woman attacked by rabid fox in Columbus neighborhood
Suspended Lee Co. District Attorney removed from office
A single-vehicle has claimed the life of a man.
LaGrange police investigating fatal single-vehicle accident on Mooty Bridge Rd.

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over their...
Justice Department suing Georgia over state’s new voting law
Central Alabama Crimestoppers offering $1000 reward for identity of serial burglar
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers offers $1000 reward for identity of serial burglar
Opelika police searching for financial crime suspect
Opelika police searching for financial crimes suspect
NEW HORIZONS BEHAVIORAL HEALTH
BUSINESS BREAK - NEW HORIZONS BEHAVIORAL HEALTH