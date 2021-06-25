Business Break
‘United We Play’ initiative launched in honor of Boys and Girls Club week

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In honor of Boys and Girls Club week, the Columbus Civic Center and local sports teams are teaming up with the club to spend time with them to celebrate this week.

Athletes from the Columbus River Dragons and the Chattahoots baseball team came out to do TikToks and arts and crafts with the club along with a game of kickball.

This is all in effort to show how the Civic Center is working to get even more involved in the community. The new initiative is called ‘United We Play.’

“Knowing that you have people that you can rely on and the kids got people they can rely on and the kids can be mentored and committed to molding these kids from the ages of 6 to the age of 18 our goal is to make our kids productive citizens in the community,” said club director, Brandon Williams.

Several more programs are planned with the kids throughout this summer.

