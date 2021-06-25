Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Unseasonably Dry Start To The Weekend

.
.
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After an unseasonably pleasant Friday with lower humidity values and low and middle 80s for highs, our classic summer time feel will start to return heading into Saturday. A rare ”wedge” of cooler and drier air spilled into the Valley limiting any moisture from rising to levels that would support any pop up storms. That will start to change a bit heading into Saturday and Sunday, with a 20% coverage area of showers/storms for both of the afternoons, with highs getting near 90 degrees both days. The pattern into next week becomes a stagnant one, but not overly wet or stormy by any means, nonetheless, highest rain coverage is forecast Wednesday and Thursday at about 40%. The 4th of July holiday weekend is now in view, and we will be fine tuning the forecast a frequently as possible, but as of right now isolated storms are possible, but not a washout with temperatures in the upper 80s. Tropics not giving us any major trouble, but we will watch any development in the tropical Atlantic. Have a great weekend.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Ft. Benning soldier found safe
Missing Ft. Benning soldier found safe
Handcuffs
Disbarred lawyer pleads guilty to mail fraud
Woman attacked by rabid fox in Columbus neighborhood
Woman attacked by rabid fox in Columbus neighborhood
Suspended Lee Co. District Attorney removed from office
A single-vehicle has claimed the life of a man.
LaGrange police investigating fatal single-vehicle accident on Mooty Bridge Rd.

Latest News

Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
A Brief Reprieve from the Muggy Air
Friday AM WX
Friday Weather on the Go
.
No Major Heat Despite Late June
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
And The Humidity Returns