Unseasonably Dry Start To The Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After an unseasonably pleasant Friday with lower humidity values and low and middle 80s for highs, our classic summer time feel will start to return heading into Saturday. A rare ”wedge” of cooler and drier air spilled into the Valley limiting any moisture from rising to levels that would support any pop up storms. That will start to change a bit heading into Saturday and Sunday, with a 20% coverage area of showers/storms for both of the afternoons, with highs getting near 90 degrees both days. The pattern into next week becomes a stagnant one, but not overly wet or stormy by any means, nonetheless, highest rain coverage is forecast Wednesday and Thursday at about 40%. The 4th of July holiday weekend is now in view, and we will be fine tuning the forecast a frequently as possible, but as of right now isolated storms are possible, but not a washout with temperatures in the upper 80s. Tropics not giving us any major trouble, but we will watch any development in the tropical Atlantic. Have a great weekend.

