Advertisement

Woman attacked by rabid fox in Columbus neighborhood

By Kei'Yona Jordon
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A case of rabies in Columbus has one neighborhood on alert after a brave woman took on the fox single-handedly.

“Because it happened so fast I am not really sure,” explained Autumn Ridge neighborhood resident, Johnna Murphy. Murphy says she was standing outside with her family when a fox charged at them.

The family ran to the car, but she was stranded outside.

“It bit my shoe and so I reached down and grabbed his tail and tried to pull him off but I fell and I just held onto it until my brother in law shot it,” said Murphy.

Murphy’s sister was also standing outside with her and says they didn’t realize it was a fox at first.

“We heard the squawking noise and we thought maybe it was a geese or something roaming the neighborhood, but next thing you know something came jumping over the fence and we first thought it was a cat but we realized it was a fox,” explained Murphy.

Murphy says she wasn’t scared at first, but as she looks back on it she says she can’t believe it.

“It was a nightmare, not a dream but a nightmare,” recalled Murphy.

The family wants to warn others in the neighborhood to stay safe and take safety precautions.

The Georgia Department of Health is asking everyone to stay away and do not handle any wild or stray animals.

