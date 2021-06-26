Business Break
Beautiful Weather for the Weekend!

Meteorologist Anna Sims
Meteorologist Anna Sims((Source: WTVM))
By Anna Sims
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have a fantastic weekend forecast on tap across the valley. Highs are in the upper-80s with intervals of sun and intervals of clouds with just a few showers in the mix in the evening hours - most of us stay dry. Sunday’s forecast is similar to that of Saturday with highs in the lower-90s and partly cloudy skies and stray showers in the late afternoon and early evening. Highs stay in the 90s for Monday, but we return to the upper-80s on Tuesday and staying there through next weekend. Pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon and evenings return to the forecast next week as we settle back into our typical summertime unsettled pattern. The Tropics are quiet for now, but we will continue to monitor the latest for you on that front!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Woman attacked by rabid fox in Columbus neighborhood
Missing Ft. Benning soldier found safe
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over their...
Justice Department suing Georgia over state’s new voting law
Opelika police searching for financial crime suspect
Military Matters: Fort Benning to host Independence Day celebration soon

