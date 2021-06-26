Beautiful Weather for the Weekend!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have a fantastic weekend forecast on tap across the valley. Highs are in the upper-80s with intervals of sun and intervals of clouds with just a few showers in the mix in the evening hours - most of us stay dry. Sunday’s forecast is similar to that of Saturday with highs in the lower-90s and partly cloudy skies and stray showers in the late afternoon and early evening. Highs stay in the 90s for Monday, but we return to the upper-80s on Tuesday and staying there through next weekend. Pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon and evenings return to the forecast next week as we settle back into our typical summertime unsettled pattern. The Tropics are quiet for now, but we will continue to monitor the latest for you on that front!

