Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Carbon Copy Sunday On The Way

By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As advertised in our forecast we have seen those isolated showers and storms out and about this afternoon into the evening, they should begin to dissipate after sunset. Tonight will feature more humid conditions with low in the low 70s for the most part, leaving only a 10-20% rain chance in there as a moist air mass will remain in place, but nothing widespread of course. An easterly flow off the Atlantic will contribute to another 20% rain/storm coverage across the Valley as temperatures rise pretty close to the 90 degree mark. Looking ahead to next week we have a dry Monday forecast with low 90s for most of the area, we then progressively increase the rain coverage into the middle and end of the week at about 30-40%. At this point the fourth of July is looking more dry than not, but of course check back with us for the latest. Tracking a couple areas of development in the tropics that don’t pose a major threat to us, but we will watch for you! At the very least some increased Atlantic moisture is a given! Have a great Saturday night!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman attacked by rabid fox in Columbus neighborhood
Woman attacked by rabid fox in Columbus neighborhood
Missing Ft. Benning soldier found safe
Missing Ft. Benning soldier found safe
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over their...
Justice Department suing Georgia over state’s new voting law
Opelika police searching for financial crime suspect
Opelika police searching for financial crimes suspect
Military Matters: Fort Benning to host Independence Day celebration soon

Latest News

Meteorologist Anna Sims
Beautiful Weather for the Weekend!
.
Unseasonably Dry Start To The Weekend
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
A Brief Reprieve from the Muggy Air
Friday AM WX
Friday Weather on the Go