Carbon Copy Sunday On The Way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As advertised in our forecast we have seen those isolated showers and storms out and about this afternoon into the evening, they should begin to dissipate after sunset. Tonight will feature more humid conditions with low in the low 70s for the most part, leaving only a 10-20% rain chance in there as a moist air mass will remain in place, but nothing widespread of course. An easterly flow off the Atlantic will contribute to another 20% rain/storm coverage across the Valley as temperatures rise pretty close to the 90 degree mark. Looking ahead to next week we have a dry Monday forecast with low 90s for most of the area, we then progressively increase the rain coverage into the middle and end of the week at about 30-40%. At this point the fourth of July is looking more dry than not, but of course check back with us for the latest. Tracking a couple areas of development in the tropics that don’t pose a major threat to us, but we will watch for you! At the very least some increased Atlantic moisture is a given! Have a great Saturday night!

