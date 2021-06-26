Columbus woman expresses how quality of life depends on blood donors

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two months ago, Alexis Lott was in crisis mode - the kind of crisis she’s experienced off and on throughout her entire life.

“That crisis, honestly, lasted for about two weeks, but it took my body about a month to recover” said Lott.

During the hospital stay, Alexis says she received three units of blood. ”During that time, it was very stressful. Once I got in the door, there was a bag of blood that was readily available.”

Alexis’ body, she says, didn’t respond to the blood that was being injected into her veins. The nurses, then, proceeded with trying to give Alexis a second round of blood. It still didn’t work.

”And, unfortunately, because my hemoglobin levels had dropped so low that the blood was not helping,” she explained.

The breakthrough, Alexis so desperately needed, finally happened on the third time around. She was on her way to recovery.

Going back to this time last year when COVID was at its peak, Alexis was in another sickle cell crisis.

“I was hospitalized in a severe pain crisis and they said, “Alexis, we are so sorry, but we don’t have any blood.”,” she recalled.

Just like cancer patients or trauma victims, when Alexis’ body goes into crisis, she needs blood right away.

The American Red Cross is in a severe shortage and needs blood donors to roll up their sleeves to help someone else live life to the fullest.

The American Red Cross informed News Leader 9 that, because of you, they’ve collected 113% of their targeted goal during our week-long June Blood Drive Challenge.