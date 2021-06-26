Business Break
Lee County residents react to former DA’s plea deal

By James Giles
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - People in Lee County are responding to the news of former Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes agreeing to take a plea deal Thursday.

Thursday, Former Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes, took a plea deal for two of the seven ethics charges he was facing in the same county he served.

“When you wrong, you just got to do the time,” said Penny Wagner.

“Especially in that position - is that corrupt and especially when it’s dealing with how much time somebody’s going to face and what not. Yeah, it’s pretty messed up,” said Michael Lewis.

He’s expected to spend at least ten months behind bars for perjury and using $14,000 of public funds to pay his attorneys for their work in a settlement he had with a former female employee.

”If he really did do that, he needs to be punished for that. You don’t do things like that,” Wagner added.

“I feel like the sentence isn’t going to be long enough, but that’s the way it is right now,” said Ken Adams.

A turn of events that many weren’t expecting since the trial was slated to last at least two weeks.

“I think after the first day of testimony, they figured out he was gone be found guilty,” Wagner added.

Hughes is one of the prosecutors who had a hand in the murder case of Aniah Blanchard-- the college student who was kidnapped and killed by Ibraheem Yazeed in 2019.

According to court testimony from the two day trial, his former colleagues compare the way he ran the district attorney’s office to a frat house.

“It’s a bad situation and it needs to change,” Lewis added.

According to the Attorney General’s office, it’s expected that Alabama Governor Kay Ivey will appoint the next district attorney and all of the cases Hughes tried will stand.

Hughes’ attorney’s say he’ll remain out on bond until his sentencing in about a month.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

