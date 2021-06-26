Litter problems along Wynnton and Macon Roads in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Trash, litter and unkept green spaces seem to be a continuous problem in parts of Columbus.

“At the end of the day, are you the guy who walks past a piece of trash or are you the guy who says, ‘Hey, I am going to pick that piece of trash up?’ ,” said Rodrigo Sardinas, owner of Lemongrass Thai & Sushi.

When you’re driving or walking down Wynnton or Macon Roads, you are greeted with overgrown grass and a lot of trash blowing across the sidewalks.

This is also the case for some private properties.

Sardinas tells News Leader 9 they are struggling to keep the outside of their business neat and clean because of the limited number of employees.

“Normally, in the past, pre-covid, that is something our servers would take turns doing, just like any restaurant - someone would have the duty to take out the trash, clean outside or straighten inside, but It’s been so hard to find workers,” he added.

The trash is not just on private property. Most of it is on public property, which belongs to the city. Charnae Ware, executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful, says the organization has held several litter campaigns to keep the area looking nice.

“We started our Peachy Clean campaign. This campaign is all about litter prevention and also trying to create zero waste,” Ware added.

Keep Columbus Beautiful is a non-profit organization that has been around for many years.

“We focus on sustainability, recycling, education, litter prevention and beautification like tree planting urban forestry and things like that,” explained Ware.

However, she says keeping these roads clean is a group effort from the community.

“Litter is not just something Keep Columbus Beautiful can do all alone. It’s something we all have to take part in the change to see the change,” Ware said.

Ware says she hopes more people will join them in the future as they continue to hold more litter pick up days as a part of their Peachy Clean campaign.

The City of Columbus hired a new contractor this past Monday to help with curbside garbage pickup in neighborhoods all over Columbus.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.