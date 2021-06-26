RiverCenter gifted new theatre organ

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In Columbus, RiverCenter for the Performing Arts has received a new organ to add to its collection.

Dr. Marie Jureit-Beamish gifted the center with an Allen George Wright, IV theatre organ. The organ originally belonged to her husband, Cal Jureit, until he died.

Norman Eastbrook, executive director of the River Center, says adding the organ to its collection is another way for people to enjoy everything they have to offer.

“They’re just delightful things to have in theatres. They’re nothing but pure fine, extremely versatile and just a great addition to have. So, we contacted the Atlanta chapter of American Theatre Organ Society and they were the ones who managed a contribution to the theater. So, it was delivered yesterday and set up this morning and we just couldn’t be happier with the gift that has been made,” Eastbrook added.

The new organ comes within days of the River Center announcing its upcoming season.

