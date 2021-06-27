Business Break
Columbus church holds food giveaway

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New Hope Apostolic Church partnered with a new food bank, Hands of Hope, to give bags of food out to 40 to 50 families Saturday morning.

Families drove up to the church and received the food through their windows or in their trunks. Each family received two bags filled with canned goods, dry food, along with bread and lots more.

The pastor of the church said that he couldn’t just stand by as people were struggling.

“We just seen so many people hurting so we wanted to reach out with a pandemic and all that’s going on we’re reaching out to everyone that we possibly can,” said Pastor Eugene Sturdivant.

