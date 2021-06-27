Business Break
Columbus man celebrates birthday after nearly 100-day COVID battle

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was recently discharged from the hospital after a nearly 100-day hospital stay, battling COVID-19.

Nathaniel Moses, Sr. has defied all odds against him to include renal failure, multiple organ dysfunction, and so much more.

Released from the hospital just in time to celebrate his 67th birthday, his family held a drive thru celebration on Lancester Drive for him Saturday afternoon.

“After what I have been through, it’s a miracle after being in a coma for 30 days. It feels like a miracle because I could not have been here,” Moses said.

Moses is now home and recovering well.

