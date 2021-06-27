Business Break
Cooler and Wetter Week Ahead

WTVM hosting ‘Together for Alabama and Georgia Relief’ Day
WTVM hosting 'Together for Alabama and Georgia Relief' Day
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An easterly flow off the Atlantic will contribute to another 20% rain/storm coverage across the Valley today as temperatures rise pretty close to the 90 degree mark. Rain gear will need to be on stand by, but we do not expect anything widespread, more so on and off periods of sunshine and downpours, a classic summer time occurrence. Looking ahead to this week we have a dry Monday forecast with low 90s for most of the area, we then progressively increase the rain coverage into the middle and end of the week at about 30-40%. Highs throughout the week will mainly stay in the 80s which is a few degrees below our seasonal averages that should be in the low 90s. At this point the fourth of July is looking more dry than not, but of course check back with us for the latest. Tracking a couple areas of development in the tropics that don’t pose a major threat to us, but we will watch for you! At the very least some increased Atlantic moisture is a given! Enjoy your week!

